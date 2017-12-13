Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates For Third Time This Year

The US Federal Reserve has boosted interest rates from 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent in a press conference discussing the Fed's predictions and policies for the incoming year of 2018.

The interest rate hike was expected.

Another major announcement from the Fed's conference was their announcement that they were raising their GDP growth estimate from 2.1 percent to 2.5 percent in Q3 2018. Healthy economic growth of 3 percent or higher is expected for Q1, Q2, and possibly Q4 of 2018.

However, growth is expected to settle back down to about 2 percent in 2019 and 2020. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has in the past pointed to aggressive fiscal policy such as the tax reform package aimed at slashing the corporate tax rate currently in the Congressional pipeline accounting for the improved growth.

