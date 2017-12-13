Komfort, Qualität: Tough German Reviewer Gives Russia's Lada Vesta Passing Grade

The Russian sedan, which went on sale in Germany earlier this year, has helped drive Lada sales up an estimated 50% in the country in 2017, with some 600 Vestas sold since the spring.

Die Welt automotive journalist Stefan Anker has taken the Lada Vesta for a spin, discovering that while the new Russian sedan might have some difficulty competing with its more expensive competitors on the German Autobahn, in its class, the car offers a few features lost in the world of modern-day European and Asian automotive design.

In his review, Anker wrote that for €12,740, buyers get a car with a spacious interior, good headroom, comfortable seats, a good-sized glove compartment and 480 liter trunk, and great all-round visibility. In fact, good visibility is one of the car's high points, according to the reviewer.

"It's difficult to find another car in which one can see so many approaching cyclists and pedestrians" through the rear windshield, Anker wrote. "This is an advantage which one can no longer find in many modern Western (and Asian) cars, because designers prefer small windows and a raised rear end," he added.

© Photo: AvtoVAZ Lada Vestas arrive in Germany for the start of sales, spring 2017

Referring to the car as "soothingly old-fashioned," the reviewer pointed out that "standard equipment includes a radio with a memory card slot and USB port, but no CD player. The car has a central remote lock system, power windows and mirrors, a split folding rear seat, parking sensors and an air conditioner. One would search in vain for modern safety technology; here Lada offers only what is required of manufacturers: front and side airbags, seatbelt tensioners, ABS brakes and electronic stability control. For €1,000 euros more you get a luxury version of the car with navigation, heated windscreen and climate control."

© Sputnik/ Press service of PAO AVTOVAZ Lada Enjoys Buoyant Car Sales in Germany Thanks to Popular New Vesta

The car does have some drawbacks, particularly as far as driving on Germany's high-speed roads is concerned, according to Anker. The biggest criticism comes from when the car reaches speeds of 180 km/h. "At high speeds, the Lada Vesta does not drive very evenly. One doesn't feel any danger, [but] in any case, when driving fast in a Vesta there is a feeling of discomfort." The journalist noted that it was difficult to pinpoint exactly what caused the discomfort, suggesting that it may come down to its aerodynamics, a lack of fine-tuning of its springs and dampers, or some other issue.

Ultimately, pointing out that compact sedans generally don't have it easier on the German automotive market, Anker stressed that "in this respect, the Lada Vesta encounters little competition, especially in its price segment…The slightly larger and more powerful Skoda Rapid costs €17,030, while the Fiat Tipo starts at €14,450." As for the Vesta's major price competitors, Dacia and Logan, they lack comparable offerings in the Russian sedan's class.

This fall, Lada Deutschland marketing manager Bernd Haack told Sputnik that AvtoVAZ's new offering has drawn considerable interest in the Lada brand, including from dealers. A hit in the budget car segment, the Vesta is priced at just a fraction of the €31,400 an average German spent on a new car in 2016.