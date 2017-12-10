Register
20:02 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Union Flags and European Union flags fly near the Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, during the anti-Brexit 'People's March for Europe', in Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 9, 2017

    UK Presents EU With Non-Binding Post-Brexit Trade Deal

    © REUTERS/ Tolga Akmen/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    After Theresa May reached an agreement to move on to the second stage of Brexit negotiations with the EU, Secretary David Davis said the UK will insist on a trade deal and will not pay the divorce bill unless such a deal is struck.

    Kristian Rouz – Britain’s economic success in  recent months has encouraged the Tory and Unionist Government to assert its position in the faltering Brexit talks with the EU. The bloc has repeatedly stressed there would be no discussions of post-separation trade deals until the UK pays its divorce bill of some £40 billion.

    However, on Sunday the British government rolled out a trade deal proposal.

    A “hard Brexit” scenario is no longer a major concern for Theresa May’s cabinet as the murky economic projections related to a hypothetical no-deal with EU course of events has been recently proven wrong. Brexit Secretary and chief UK negotiator with Brussels David Davis reiterated Sunday Britain’s main objective is securing a bilateral trade deal, to take effect in 2019.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Pledges 'Specific Solution' to Northern Ireland Border Row

    Prime Minister Theresa May secured a second stage of Brexit negotiations with the EU Friday and her cabinet is increasing its pressure on the EU to enforce its agenda. This as the British economy has become less reliant on its ties with the continent due to a rise in trade with non-EU partners over the past six quarters.

    May said her vision of the trade deal would ensure a greater predictability in bilateral economic ties, which would reassure the private sector and domestic investment.

    Secretary David said Sunday he is not expecting the deal to be legally binding, thus taking a more confident stance in the talks. This despite Brussels saying the deal is a possibility, but still it has to be a binding one.

    “It’s not that complicated, it comes right back to the alignment point… We start in full alignment, we start in complete convergence so we can work it out from there,” Secretary Davis said.

    Secretary Davis also said the UK will only pay its divorce bill to the EU in the event the mutually beneficial trade deal is reached. He, however, reiterated the UK would keep a “frictionless and invisible” border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, at least on its side.

    Secretary Davis also stressed a “hard Brexit” scenario is still not impossible – and the UK would “find a way” to manage the possible risks if it has to exit the EU without a trade deal and without paying the divorce bill. This would mean severing economic ties with the EU, and, quite likely, a war of customs tariffs.

    Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis gestures as he addresses a joint news conference with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not on the picture) after the latest round of talks in Brussels, Belgium November 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    UK Wants Over-Arching Trade Deal With EU After Brexit - Minister
    Nonetheless, the Brexit Secretary said chances of Britain exiting without a deal with the EU have decreased dramatically after Friday’s breakthrough.

    He said the UK seeks a comprehensive trade deal, which would provide the absence of customs tariffs, including on the trade in services, and pretty much preserve the status quo trade relationship between Britain and the EU.

    While the Tory cabinet said – reflecting the aspirations of the Brexit voters and Conservative voters – it would not pay the divorce bill, the pro-globalist Labour opposition, as well as the Exchequer said the divorce bill should be paid regardless of whether the trade deal is concluded.

    Besides, internal friction within the Tory Party remains, and Ulster’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) also fears a “hard Brexit” would alienate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

    "The Cabinet truce on Brexit after the first phase of the agreement on Friday lasted a matter of hours,” LibDem Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said. "First, [Michael] Gove (one of the leading Tory Brexiteers) hints strongly at a harder Brexit in years to come and now Davis is resuscitating the utterly irresponsible notion of a 'no deal' Brexit to try to avert the coming Tory civil war."

    Negotiations between the UK and EU about the transition period will start in January, whilst the trade deal discussions will commence in February or March. The British government thus has some time to come to grips with a properly coordinated position on the matter.

    Related:

    'Lopsided Deal': Non-EU Members Distressed Over Special UK Brexit Arrangement
    Brexit Success: UK Economy Outperforms Official Estimates Yet Again
    Uncertainty of Post-Brexit Trade Relations Proves Necessity of WTO - MC11 Chair
    'Breakthrough We Needed': UK, EU Brexit Talks Move Forward
    Tags:
    trade deal, Brexit, European Union, David Davis, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon, Which the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok