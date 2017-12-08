Unstoppable: Bitcoin Price Passes $18,000 Milestone

The value of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency continues its never-ending ascent, as the price of Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high.

Late on December 7, the Bitcoin price rallied up to $18,000 per unit, before falling back to about $16,000, according to Forbes.

Earlier this week Bitcoin’s price entered a phase of rapid growth, starting at about $11,000 on Monday and hitting the $15,000 mark early on Thursday.

The magazine pointed out however that at the current moment, Bitcoin’s pricing chart "looks like a classic bubble before the crash."

​Since the beginning of 2017, the price of Bitcoin has being increasing by leaps and bounds, from $997 on January 1 to over $9,000 by the end of November.