Unstoppable: Bitcoin Price Passes $18,000 Milestone

Late on December 7, the Bitcoin price rallied up to $18,000 per unit, before falling back to about $16,000, according to Forbes.
Earlier this week Bitcoin’s price entered a phase of rapid growth, starting at about $11,000 on Monday and hitting the $15,000 mark early on Thursday.
The magazine pointed out however that at the current moment, Bitcoin’s pricing chart "looks like a classic bubble before the crash."
#Bitcoin New ATH, $18000 Hit 😀, pic.twitter.com/rU59lE1TGz— Nikstrade OÜ (@Nikstrade) 8 декабря 2017 г.
Since the beginning of 2017, the price of Bitcoin has being increasing by leaps and bounds, from $997 on January 1 to over $9,000 by the end of November.
