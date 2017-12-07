Register
19:34 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Cryptocurrency Art Gallery

    Digital Gold: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For Besides Bitcoin

    CC0 / Namecoin / Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    Business
    Get short URL
    113

    The dramatic rise of Bitcoin has been well-documented by the media, but as the world's leading cryptocurrency surpasses the record value of $15,000, Sputnik invites its readers to consider the underdogs of the cryptocurrency world that may still surprise you.

    Litecoin

    Often referred to as "silver to Bitcoin's gold", Litecoin was amongst the first cryptocurrencies to be introduced into the digital space, created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee in 2011.

    Similar to its more popular cousin, Litecoin relies on an open source world-wide payment network that lacks centralization under a single authority.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Trades at Record High Above $15,000

    However, unlike Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency is mined (created) via "scrypt algorithm," an entirely different proof of work algorithm to Bitcoin.

    At the same time, some commentators note that Litecoin is a more attractive cryptocurrency due to its faster block generation time (2.5 minutes to the Bitcoin's 10), thus it enables a more expedient confirmation of the electronic transaction.

    In November 2017, Litecoin's market capitalization reached some $4 billion, demonstrating strong growth.

    As of early December, the value of an individual Litecoin stood at $104.3.

    Dash

    Originally the DarkCoin, Dash was launched in 2014 by Evan Duffield, following a bug that hampered the operations Litecoin.

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    First Revealed Names of Bitcoin Billionaires Send Social Media Users Into Frenzy
    Although the code error was quickly corrected, the DarkCoin remained, though it was rebranded as Dash (Digital Cash) in light of the increasing use of cybercurrencies by criminal enterprises.

    Owing to its easy and secure protocols, Dash is quite popular with the digital community, and its capitalization rests at about $4.8 billion.

    Dash users also created the most vibrant "alt-coin" community with some 6,400 pages and 7.9 million reads on the BitcoinTalk forum.

    As of today, a single Dash coin is worth about $696.6.

    Ether

    A bit of the late bloomer, Ether was launched by Russian-Canadian computer programmer Vitalik Buterin in 2015.

    Ether forms an operating token for the Ethereum, an open, block-chain, decentralized software platform, which enables the network's users to codify, develop and operate applications within the system.

    READ MORE: New Viral Sensation on Ethereum Blockchain Has Cost People Over $1 Million

    Ethereum was funded by the pre-sale of some 11.9 million Ethers, reflecting the high public support for the platform.

    The network's market capitalization exceeds $4.46 billion and Ether's price currently stands at $430, though it has recently suffered a 4 percent drop in value.

    Zcash

    Introduced in 2016, Zcash is a cryptocurrency that was launched by computer security expert Zooko Wilcox-O'Hearn, who purported to build on the success of Bitcoin by adding further security measures.

    A Romani gypsy
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    My Big Fat Bitcoin Scam: Russian Gypsies Cash In On Cryptocurrency Craze
    Digital payments through Zcash are posted on a public block-chain, yet the users may choose to enact an optional privacy protocol that can conceal the sender, the receiver and/or the amount of funds transferred.

    Another distinct feature of Zcash is the "selective disclosure" mechanism than allows the users to audit their payments via the cybercurrency.

    Its current value is $316.5.

    Monero

    Monero was launched in 2014 in an effort to make the cyptocurrency mining procedures more accessible to users as well as to improve their privacy.

    The mining protocols for Monero tend to be more "egalitarian," allowing its community to enjoy a more distributive mining scheme.

    READ MORE: New Monero Cryptocurrency is 'Safe as Houses,' Developer Tells Sputnik

    Unlike Bitcoin, however, it is not a public-ledger currency, thus its units are indistinguishable from each other, enhancing anonymity of users and making it a popular coin for transactions on the dark markets.

    Monero's value is about $277.7.

    Related:

    Vladimir Putin Endorses Russia's New Cryptocurrency
    Russia's Biggest Carmaker Prices Latest SUV in Cryptocurrency
    Creator of New Cryptocurrency Reveals How to Take On World Bank's Hege-Money
    Moscow Restaurant Accepts Bitcoin Payments, May Install Cryptocurrency ATMs
    Winner Takes All: Cryptocurrency Investors Must 'Be Prepared to Lose Everything'
    The 'Sinister Side' of Central Banks' Cryptocurrency Plans
    Tags:
    cyber crime, privacy, blockchain technology, ethereum, new cryptocurrency, cryptocurrencies, alternative, bitcoin, Bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok