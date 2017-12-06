Big in Australia: Amazon's Launch Down Under Beats All Expectations

Amazon has announced that the opening day of their operations in Australia set a new company record in terms of orders placed.
"We are thankful to Australian customers for making this a landmark day in Amazon history," Amazon’s country manager in Australia Rocco Braeuniger said, adding that the number of visitors they’ve witnessed exceeded their expectations.
Earlier, the Amazon Australia opening elicited a wave of negative feedback on Twitter as customers complained about steep prices.
Gerry Harvey, co-founder and chairman of Australian online retailer Harvey Norman, noted however that Amazon is actually capable of undercutting local competition by selling "20 percent below cost."
