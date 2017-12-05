Amazon Expands Operations to Australia, Sends Ripples Across Twitter

Months after first announcing its new expansion plans, one of the largest online retailers in the world launched a new site in Australia.

Amazon's stock got boosted on Tuesday, December 5, after the company’s Australian operation went live and began accepting orders from customers.

According to CNBC, the retailer established a distribution center in a warehouse on the outskirts of Melbourne in order to decrease the delivery time and is also expected to offer free nationwide shipping for orders over 49 AUD (about $37).

Woooooooooooooooooooooo!



Amazon finally did the Australia launch! I'm not living in the third world anymore! — Moose Fritz (@MooseFritz) 5 декабря 2017 г.

It’s official #amazonaustralia is here. Forgot books, you can buy a chainsaw, a frock, a tent, life vests, lippy, a smart watch, laptop+more — Jessica Amir (@Jessica_Danelle) 4 декабря 2017 г.

​Some people however were not thrilled with the retailer’s expansion, citing relatively high prices as the chief reason for their negative reaction.

I had brief look at #AmazonAustralia and the prices were higher than buying from existing stores. And the postage on buying a single DVD was $8! WTF?!? — Markerlight (@MarkerlightX) 4 декабря 2017 г.

Listen #AmazonAustralia, I can get better prices and faster shipping from the UK from @bookdepository. The UK! Literally the farthest place from us!



Seriously, what have you been doing these past few months @Amazon?! — Erica McMaster (@ericamcmaster_) 5 декабря 2017 г.

#AmazonAustralia underwhelms. A virtual mall w/ couple items a shelf. Few bargains & poor choice. Limited #AmazonPrime offering (no @amazonprimenow). Oz’s sclerotic delivery & fulfilment sector still a hurdle. Wait for @amazon v2. — Nate Cochrane (@natecochrane) 5 декабря 2017 г.

To summarise #amazonaustralia:

It's more expensive than others.

It's cheaper to by US and ship it out here.

It's missing thousands of products you can get elsewhere.

It's shite. — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) 5 декабря 2017 г.

​This overall "realization that Amazon is not going to kill Australian retail" has also apparently caused local retailers like JB HiFi and Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd to rally, the news agency adds.

Amazon first announced its intention to expand to Australia in April this year.