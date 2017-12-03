Russian Companies in US Trying to Remain in US Market Amid Sanctions - Envoy

According to the ambassador, US companies, for their part, are not planning to leave the Russian market.

"I have visited Silicon Valley where I met with our businessmen who are trying, in the current complicated situation and amid the anti-Moscow sanctions, to remain in the United States to develop business ties between our countries," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

The diplomat stated that he had discussed with the businessmen the problems they have been currently experiencing.

"Their life is not easy. They have their own difficulties, including those with a technical, economic, and political character. But what is most important, they are looking for ways not only to continue business but also to develop it," Antonov stressed.

According to the ambassador, he was also told by US business representatives that they were not planning to leave the Russian market.

While Russia-US relations have further deteriorated since 2016 amid accusations of Moscow's alleged meddling in the US election, a claim repeatedly denied by the Kremlin as groundless, President Donald Trump signed into law a bill expanding anti-Russian sanctions in August, which particularily targets projects in the energy industry.

For its part, Moscow slammed the move, saying that the sanctions are aimed at forcing Russia out of the EU energy market.