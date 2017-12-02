China Subsidies of Plywood Exports Injure US Producers - Trade Tribunal

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) on Friday issued its final determination activating significant tariffs on the imports of Chinese hardwood plywood, unanimously voting that these dumped and unfairly subsidized imports have materially injured the domestic industry.

US makers of hardwood plywood have been materially injured by Chinese imports that are sold in the United States at less than fair market value and subsidized by China's government, the USITC announced in a press release. The practices forced many American hardwood plywood producers to operate at less than 50 percent capacity.

"As a result of the USITC's affirmative determinations, [the US Department of] Commerce will issue anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of this product from China," the release said on Friday.

Four members of the six-member USITC voted in favor of the decision.

The Coalition for the Fair Trade of Hardwood Plywood, a group of six producers and manufacturers that are committed to safeguarding the US hardwood plywood industry and its workers, praised the decision by the ITC, saying that it is a meaningful relief for the US hardwood plywood industry.

"We greatly appreciate today's affirmative injury determination, which confirms that illegal trade practices from China will not be tolerated," said Tim Brightbill, trade counsel to the coalition, as reported by Business Insider.

"This vote reflects years of hard work and commitment from coalition members, congressional allies, and partners to address the challenges faced by the US industry," he said.

According to Kip Howlett, president of the Hardwood Plywood Veneer Association, the decision demonstrates that the US Government puts American interests first, will not tolerate unfair trade practices and will support US manufacturing and workers.

The decision is a result of a full-year investigation into China's unfair trade practices.