Free Trade Negotiators to Adopt New TPP Version Within 90 Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A new version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal between the remaining 11 Asia-Pacific nations will be finalized within three months, Chilean negotiator Eduardo Frei told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The agreement is almost ready…We will sign up to the outstanding clauses within 90 days," Frei, a former president of Chile, said.
The TPP pact aims to remove trade barriers among its signatories. It was originally signed in 2015 by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam. In January, US President Donald Trump signed executive order on the US withdrawal from the agreement.
