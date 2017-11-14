Register
20:17 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Oil production

    Global Energy Demand to Increase by 30% by 2040 - World Energy Outlook 2017

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    19101

    The World Energy Outlook has released a report on Monday that forecasts energy demand for the next few decades.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the World Energy Outlook 2017 (WEO 2017) report of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global energy demand will rise by 30 percent by 2040 despite the lower growth rate than in the past.

    READ MORE: Global Oil Demad to Grow 12% to 104.9 Mln Barrels Per Day by 2040 — IEA

    Moreover, according to the report, China will still have the highest energy demand in the world but the largest contribution to the demand growth will come from India.

    "The largest contribution to demand growth – almost 30% – comes from India, whose share of global energy use rises to 11% by 2040 (still well below its 18% share in the anticipated global population)," the press release said, adding that the Southeast Asian nations will also contribute to the global energy demand's growth.

    Gas
    CC0 / Pixabay
    IEA Urges Int’l Community to Follow US in Switching From Coal to Gas, Promote Clean Energy
    Aditionally, the WEO2017 expects that the energy demand will decrease in some developed countries. The report also added that urbanization and increasing household incomes will trigger the growth of the global energy demand.

    As for the Russian commitments, the IEA Oil Market Report confirmed that Russia fulfilled its obligations under the oil output cut deal by 98 percent in October and by 104 percent in September. Under the output cut deal Russia reduced its oil production by 294,000 barrels per day in October, according to the IEA report.

    "Adherence to agreed output cuts from the ten non-OPEC countries party to the supply cut deal reached 107% in October, down from an upwardly revised 142% in September. Russian compliance slipped to 98% from 104% a month earlier," the report said.

    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Nord Stream 2: Gas Has 'Bright Potential' Amid Rising EU Demand – Energy Analyst
    Besides, the IEA was decreasing forecast for global oil demand in 2018 by 0.2 million barrels per day day to 98.9 million barrels per day, as long as the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, published on Monday.

    "Projections of global oil product demand in 2017 and 2018 have been revised downwards by, respectively, 50 kb/d and 190 kb/d, to 97.7 mb/d and 98.9 mb/d," the agency said in its report, noting that the revision resulted mainly from higher prices and the expectations of milder winter.

    Meanwhile, the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, published on Monday, covered major issues affecting the world oil market and provides an outlook for crude oil market developments for the coming year. OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report also revealed global oil demand decrese, along with the global oil production and non-OPEC states' oil supply decrese.

    Related:

    Renewable Energy Industry Hotting Up as World Goes Cold on Nuclear Power
    India Trumps US as World’s Most Attractive Renewable Energy Market
    World's First Hydrogen Powered Yacht 'Energy Observer' to Sail Around the World
    World Bank Says Kosovo Needs 'Reliable Energy' to Boost Growth, Reduce Poverty
    Tags:
    demand, report, energy, International Energy Agency (IEA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok