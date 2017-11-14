Register
09:34 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Sukhoi Superject 100 (SSJ-100) at the Domodedovo airport

    Russia Proposes Supplying Sukhoi Superjet 100 Aircraft to Angola

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 3810

    Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes, manufactured in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, are already used by Kazakhstan's border service, the Royal Thai Air Force, and a number of airlines around the world.

    VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) Russia has proposed delivering Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger planes, produced in Khabarovsk Territory to Angola, the Russian Ministry of Far Eastern Development said on Tuesday.

    "The main issue discussed during the meeting was the prospect of deliveries of Sukhoi Superjet 100 civil aircraft to Angola… At the moment, Angola's national airline — TAAG Angola Airline — uses Boeing 737-700, 777-200 and 777-300. But the Russian side considers that Sukhoi Superjet 100 medium-range aircraft would be the best option for Angola," the ministry said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Russia to Deliver Five Sukhoi Superjet Passenger Planes to Zambia in 2018 — UAC

    The Russian delegation, which included Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka, has recently visited Angola and held meetings with the African nation's business and political leaders, notably Secretary of State for National Defense Gaspar Santos Rufino.

    Russia has offered to start talks with the airline on supplying the SSJ100s, with potential deliveries of planes to the African state in 2019-2021, the ministry added.

    ​The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company.

    Angola is not the first African country to express interest in the Sukhoi Superjet 100. Russia has already signed a contract to deliver five aircraft to Zambia.

    Related:

    Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to Produce 38 SSJ100 Planes in 2017
    Russia May Supply India With SSJ100, MC-21 Passenger Planes - Kremlin Aide
    Putin Says Talks Underway to Sell Russian-Made SSJ100 Airliners to Iran
    Russia Sees Prospects of SSJ100 Deliveries to New Markets
    Tags:
    airplane, Sukhoi SuperJet-100 (SSJ-100), Russia, Angola
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok