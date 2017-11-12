Moscow, New Delhi Agree on Delivery of Hundreds of Helicopters to India

Currently, a joint venture is underway which will assemble helicopters in India, which will be serviced there as well.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow and New Delhi will sign a contract on the delivery of 200 Ka-226 multirole helicopters as well as Mi-171A2 helicopter in several months, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky told Sputnik.

"We will sign a contract on the delivery of 200 Ka-226 helicopters for the Indian Defense Ministry later this year, but most likely in early 2018," Boginsky said.

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Ka-226 is seen during field emergency removal training exercises involving Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry and Interior Ministry units.

According to Boginsky, an India-based joint venture which will provide the helicopter assembly and service maintenance, is currently operating successfully.

The Ka-226 series of helicopters are designed by the Kamov Design Bureau, part of Russian Helicopters company. It is a lightweight, twin-engine utility helicopter, which features an interchangeable mission pod, allowing the use of various payload configurations.

The agreement between Russia and India on helicopter construction was signed in 2015. According to the document, Russian Helicopters organizes deliveries to India and localization of production in this country of Russian Ka-226T helicopters and its modifications in the amount of 200 units, at least 140 of which will be produced at the facilities of the joint venture in India.

Russian Helicopters will sign a contract with an Indian company during Dubai Airshow 2017 for the delivery of Mi-171A2 helicopters, Andrei Boginsky said, adding that "in parallel, we will certify Mi-171A2 in India."

"Mi-171A2 is the newest multi-purpose, mid-range helicopter, combining tjhe unique experience in the operation of Mi-8/17 helicopters and the latest technical solutions. The Mi-171A2 offers the highest level of reliability, safety and comfort. This helicopter sets new standards for mid-range helicopters," the website of Russian Helicopters says.