Register
16:47 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Firefighter Chris Oliver walks between grapevines as a helicopter drops water over a wildfire burning near a winery Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif.

    Hitting the Bottle: Wine Prices 'Will Have to Rise' as Frost, Fire Reduce Supply

    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The amount of wine produced globally is expected to fall by eight percent this year, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine. Sputnik spoke to a representative of the UK wine trade association, who said it was a worrying time for the industry.

    Global production of wine is expected to fall to a "historically low" level in 2017, down more than eight percent on last year.

    The Director General of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), Jean-Marie Aurand, said on Tuesday, October 24, they estimated only 246.7 million hectoliters would be produced in 2017.

    [Tweet: "Italy 39.3 Mhl, France 36, 7 Mhl, Spain 33.5 Mhl: historically low production levels"]   

    "This level of world wine production is historically low, with such levels not having been seen since the 1950s and start of the 1960s," said Mr. Aurand.

    The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA), which represents producers and importers in the UK, said the fall would obviously impact on price.

    "Prices will have to rise because of the relative scarcity of the product. We have already seen price rises," a WSTA spokesperson told Sputnik.

    Demand From China and Millennials

    There has also been growing demand from China and other emerging markets, where middle class "aspirational" demand for luxury goods like wine and truffles is rising.

    An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
    California Wine Country's Worst Year: Wildfires Kill, Burn Homes, Ravage Fields (PHOTOS,VIDEO)

    Demand has also been pushed up by millennials. A study from the Wine Market Council earlier this year said millennials drank 42 percent of all wine in the United States in 2015, more than any other age group.  They are also increasingly buying wine online and through apps.

    So with demand rising and supply dipping, expect price rises in 2018. 

    The decrease in supply has been mainly due to falls in Europe's main producers, France, Italy and Spain. Germany also recorded low production.

    Perfect Storm of Frost and Drought

    "The low level of production in 2017 is due to the exceptional conjunction of frost and drought in western Europe. Wines produced during one harvest are not consumed during the following year and stocks exist in producers or merchant cellars. Data given by French customs last week, shows that close to 54 million hectoliters are in reserve," Yann Juban, from the OIV, told Sputnik.   

    "There was a late spring frost in Europe, which had a big impact, and then there were forest fires in Spain and there have been huge fires in the US, with whole vineyards burnt down in the Napa Valley," the WSTA spokesperson told Sputnik.

    "Smoke will taint grapes but in some parts of Spain the grapes were sufficiently ripe enough to survive the effects of the smoke taint," he added.

    ​The only European countries which saw rises in production were much smaller producers — Portugal, Hungary, Austria and Romania.

    Argentina raised production slightly, but Chile's levels remained low.

    Growing production from Australia was unable to offset the stark reductions in Europe.

    UK Production to Double by 2020 

    British wine production is a tiny fraction of that of countries like France, but Mr. Pratt said UK vineyards have promised to double production by 2020.

    "English wine production is a much younger industry than countries like France and Germany. In the 1970s we only had a couple of vineyards. Now there are a lot more and a couple of French companies have started investing in English vineyards," the WSTA spokesperson told Sputnik.

    ​"The climate is increasingly moving towards favorable conditions. Most vineyards are in the south of England or in south Wales but there are some in Yorkshire," said the WSTA spokesperson, who pointed out that English wine was mainly of the white and sparkling variety. 

    Britain is a major importer of wines, especially from Australia and Chile.

    A racegoer drinks a glass of wine during Ladies day at Royal Ascot in Ascot, west of London on June 16, 2016.
    © AFP 2018/ ADRIAN DENNIS
    English Wine Industry Toasts to Groundbreaking Year, Defying Brexit Grape Gloom

    Brexit Question Mark

    Huge containers of wine are shipped over to the UK, where they are then bottled and re-exported to markets in Europe.

    Two of Australia's biggest wine companies, Treasury Wine Estates and Accolade, send wine to the UK and Accolade has a huge bottling plant near Bristol, where they bottle brands such as Wolf Blass, Coonawarra, Hardys, Kumala and Echo Falls for themselves and TWE.

    The WSTA spokesperson said the industry was increasingly concerned about the prospect of the British government walking away from the Brexit negotiations without a deal.

    "Brexit is the big spanner in the works. Are we still going to be able to trade with Australia and Chile. If we are going to be part of a EU trade deal, we see export potential," he said, adding there were fears that companies such as Treasury Wine Estates might be tempted to relocate to France or Germany.

    Related:

    California Wine Country's Worst Year: Wildfires Kill, Burn Homes, Ravage Fields
    Swedish Royal Shocks Countrymen With Plans to Make Wine in Crimea
    Sour Grapes: Italian Politicians Rise to Defend Wine Trade From UK 'Fake News'
    English Wine Industry Toasts to Groundbreaking Year, Defying Brexit Grape Gloom
    Tags:
    cold weather, vineyards, wildfires, glass, wine, alcohol, natural disaster, fire, Brexit, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, California, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok