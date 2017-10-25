Register
16:48 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Foreign workers, covering their faces from dust and the blazing sun, work inside the Khouris central processiong oil facility that is still under construction in Saudi Arabia's desert, 160 kms east of the capital Riyadh (File)

    Pump It to the Limit! Riyadh Reveals Who'll Produce Last Barrel of Oil on Planet

    © AFP 2018/ MARWAN NAAMANI
    Business
    Get short URL
    4027

    While oil is likely to become more expensive and increasingly scarce in the decades to come, Saudi Arabian authorities believe that their country will be affected by possible changes later than any others.

    "There is no doubt that the last barrel of oil on the planet will be produced here in Saudi Arabia by Saudi Aramco," Riyadh's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told journalists during the Future Investment Initiative forum that is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 24 to 26.

    The state-owned company controls about 25% of the world's traditional fuel reserves, being the most reliable producer of oil, al-Falih stated.

    Oil production
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russia, Saudi Arabia Seek Extension of Oil Output Cut Deal
    At the same time, the company's CEO Amin Nasser said that the enterprise is ready to be in step with the times and diversify the country's energy sources, focusing on renewable energy.

    "Saudi Aramco is committed to supporting Vision 2030's key aims of a diversified economy, anchored by a thriving private sector. Our strategic intent to become the world's leading energy and chemical company," Nasser stated.

    The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Dhahran. The corporation controls almost all oil-producing capacities of the country.

    Related:

    Russia, Saudi Arabia Share Similar Positions on Oil Output Cut Deal - Novak
    Oil, Arms and Nuclear Energy: Overview of Saudi King's Landmark Visit to Russia
    Tags:
    oil, fuel, energy, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok