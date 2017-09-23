Register
23:34 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Central Bank

    Russia's 12th Biggest Bank Gets Bailout, 'Domino Effect' Unlikely

    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 29920

    The Russian Central Bank said Thursday that it would unveil extra capital to rescue B&N Bank. As a result, the regulator will become the main investor in the troubled lender and its affiliates. The situation, however, is not expected to destabilize the national banking sector.

    As of September 1, B&N Bank is ranked Russia’s 12th biggest bank, with 1.15 trillion rubles ($25 billion) in assets.

    The bank said on Wednesday that it had asked for a rescue package after facing financial difficulties it could not handle. In September only, some 56 billion rubles ($970 million) have been withdrawn from the bank, both by individual depositors and companies, but after the bailout was announced the outflow slowed down threefold.

    The central bank will take a majority equity stake in B&N Bank, affiliated lender Rost Bank and other banks in the group, using money from its Fund for the Consolidation of the Banking Sector.

    "It is planned that the Bank of Russia will participate as the main investor," the central bank said in a statement, adding that it would not use a so-called bail-in of B&N Bank’s creditors for the rescue.

    Sberbank, Russia's largest bank
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Russian Banking Sector Needs More Private Banks - Sberbank CEO
    This has been the second major Russian bank bailout in a month. Last month, the central bank took over Otkritie, formerly known as Russia’s largest private bank.

    Mikail Shishkhanov, co-owner of B&N Bank, said that the rescue procedure is expected to take 6-8 months. He also said that the sale of certain assets couldn’t be ruled out if the lender faces difficulties during the rescue procedure.

    "The implementation of measures to improve the financial stability of the banks is being carried out in cooperation with the current owners and managers of the banks, which will ensure their uninterrupted operation," the central bank said.

    Anxiety over the stability of the Russian banking sector spiked in August after an analyst of management company Alfa-Capital sent a letter to its customers, warning that a number of Russian major banks, including Otkritie, B&N Bank, MKB and Promsvyazbank, are at risk.

    Central Bank of Russia
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russian Otkritie Bank Capital Outflow Slows Down – Press Service
    However, Vasily Pozdyshev, deputy chairman of the Russian Central Bank, reassured on Thursday that the current situation with the two troubled lenders will not trigger a "domino effect" in the country’s banking sector.

    Moreover, Herman Gref, CEO of Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank, said that the two bailouts would not affect the overall stability of the Russian banking system.

    "The [rescue] mechanism engaged by the central bank guarantees the rights of each and every one of the customers of B&N Bank and Otkritie. Their interests will not be damaged and there will be no negative effect on financial stability," Gref told journalists on Friday.

    He also suggested that speculation was the main driving factor behind the banks’ financial difficulties, but now "the situation has finally been made clear."

    Related:

    Russian Central Bank Launches Bailout of Otkritie Bank
    Russian Central Bank Sees 'Risks' in Use of Cryptocurrencies
    Russian GDP Increased 1.3-1.5% Year-on-Year in April-June - Central Bank
    Russian Central Bank Detects Isolated Cases of Hackers Infecting Banking Systems
    Tags:
    bailout, banking sector, Otkritie bank, B&N Bank, Russian Central Bank, Herman Gref, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok