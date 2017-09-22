Register
20:16 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary reacts during a media conference in Dublin, Ireland, to give explain reasons for disruption to their flight schedules, Monday Sept. 18, 2017.

    Sorry Is No Longer the Hardest Word: When High-Profile CEOs Apologize

    © AP Photo/ Niall Carson
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7820

    Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary has become the latest high-profile business boss to admit to getting it totally wrong, describing himself as a "clown" over the fiasco that has left thousands stranded or without holidays.

    He has now joined a catalogue of "captains of industry" — ranging from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and Apple chief Tim Cook — who have been forced to issue humbling corporate apologies after letting people down.

    The multi-millionaire Irishman — who runs the budget airline — put his hands up on September 21, when quizzed by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting over the backlog of holidays owed to pilots which has forced the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights across Europe.

    Asked if he was a clown, Mr. O'Leary admitted it was an "appropriate" description, but quickly dismissed suggestions that he should resign from his position as managing director.

    He has also risked further conflict with his pilots by insisting their jobs were easy, warning he would withdraw plans to improve their benefits if they failed to keep in line.

    "Piloting is very highly skilled, but I challenge any pilot to explain how it is a difficult job or how they are overworked, or how anybody who by law can't fly more than 18 hours a week could possibly be suffering from fatigue," Mr. O'Leary said.

    Troubles began for the budget airline when it was discovered its pilots have four-week blocks of holiday owing following a rota mix-up, resulting in the cancellation of thousands of flights and holidays scrapped.

    Ryanair tried to offer financial inducements to its captains and first officers in return for working overtime but this has been rejected.

    It's… a CEO Thing?

    Corporate apologies are nothing new, with some of the largest companies being forced into making them.

    Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, had to issue two, firstly for jacking up prices then another for trying to rename the DVD delivery service Qwikster — customers hated both ideas and when its stock price fell apologies were quickly heard.

    After a phone hacking scandal engulfed his UK media empire, Rupert Murdoch apologized to the British public, placing full page advertisements in several national newspapers. He was also ordered to appear before a House of Commons committee to discuss the scandal, later calling it "the most humble day of (his) life."

    Even multi-billionaire Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has had to issue a statement after security problems emerged, admitting the social media giant "really messed this one up."

    In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass.
    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass.

    Tony Hayward, chief executive of BP, put his foot in it when, after his company's devastation of the Gulf of Mexico due to an offshore drilling explosion in 2010. He first apologized for the spill, and then complained about the effect of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on his personal life, saying: "I would like my life back" — he had to eat humble pie afterwards for that comment.

    BP CEO Tony Hayward
    © RIA Novosti. Michail Fomichev
    BP CEO Tony Hayward

    Former Los Angeles Clippers basketball owner Donald Sterling hit the headlines as well after the release of recorded conversations in which he made racist comments, prompting outrage from fans and NBA players. Despite apologizing for his remarks, he was still ordered to sell the team. 

    Related:

    'Hardcore' Landing for Terrified Ryanair Passengers
    'Arrogant Nonsense': Ryanair Boss Says EU Will 'Screw' UK in Post-Brexit Deal
    Ryanair Takes Off to Europe as Brexit Brings Business Turbulence
    Tags:
    business, apology, pilots, Facebook, Ryanair, Apple, Rupert Murdoch, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok