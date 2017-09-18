Register
02:35 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017

    No Sale: Trump Blocks Beijing Purchase of US Chipmaker, Angering China

    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 60050

    Beijing is angry with Washington for preventing its purchase of a US chip-making company, and has directed its media to express displeasure with the move.

    After the White House blocked the sale of a US microchip manufacturer to a Chinese-held investment group, Beijing's state-run Xinhua media outlet published a strongly-worded editorial decrying what it considered a "short-sighted" means of "implementing protectionism," according to Reuters.

    Tehran, Iran, skyline showing Alborz mountain range in the distance
    en.tehran.ir handout
    US Sanctions Continue to Backfire: China Opens $10 Billion Credit Line for Iran

    In denying China's state-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners permission to purchase the intellectual property and physical assets of San Jose, California-based Lattice Semiconductor, the administration of US President Donald Trump is being "penny wise and pound foolish," according to Xinhua.

    Following revelations that the Canyon Bridge investment group was funded in part by China's Central Bank and was linked to the country's rapidly emerging space program, advisors to the Trump administration moved to encourage the US president to quickly sign a drafted executive order denying the sale.

    Signed Wednesday by the US president, the executive order directs Lattice and Canyon Bridge to "take all steps necessary to fully and permanently abandon the proposed transaction," cited by Reuters.

    The dissolution of the purchase arrangement between the two commercial entities must be completed within 30 days of Wednesday's executive order signing.

    Beijing, through its state-run Xinhua news outlet, was quick to criticize the cancellation.

    "The move, which is detrimental to both America's growth and global economic recovery, also runs counter to the mutually-beneficial and win-win nature of China-US relations," according to Xinhua.

    Chinese flags and American flags are displayed in a company in Beijing on August 16, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ WANG Zhao
    US Threats to Stop Trade With China Over North Korea Nothing But 'Blackmail'

    By using security issues as a means to judge the viability of foreign investment, the US is implementing "protectionism," suggested Xinhua, adding that the move — from a profitability standpoint — is "penny wise and pound foolish," as well as being "short-sighted."

    "Chinese investment is not a ‘Trojan Horse' with hidden purposes," the Xinhua editorial asserted.

    Following an April visit to Trump's Florida resort by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US president is scheduled to travel to Beijing in November.

    Related:

    Amid Online Crackdown, China’s Communist Youth League Opens Twitter Account
    China Objects to Japanese Investment in India's 'Disputed' Northeastern Frontier
    Where’s The Beef? China Signs $300 Million Deal with Israel to Import ‘Lab Meat’
    Tags:
    national security, intellectual property rights (IPR), foreign investment, China's Central Bank, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, San Jose, California, Washington DC, United States, Beijing, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok