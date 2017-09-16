S&P Affirms Russia’s Sovereign Rating at BB+/BBB- With Positive Outlook

Financial services company Standard & Poor’s confirmed poor credit rating of Russia, however, it does not hinder foreign investment influx in the country. Russian finance minister believes that investors are attracted to Russia’s economic flexibility and maturity of its macroeconomic policies.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US financial services company Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has affirmed Russia’s economic outlook to BB+/BBB-, which is a borderline between "junk" and investment-grade status.

"We are affirming our 'BB+/B' foreign currency and 'BBB-/A-3' local currency sovereign credit ratings," the release on the company’s website stated. "At the same time, we have revised our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Russia to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'."

Standard & Poor’s is a world's leading credit rating agency which provides a wide range of information in the sphere of financial markets. In the case of sovereign governments the agency evaluates the risk level of the investment climate of a country which contributes to transparency and makes it easier for investors to decide wether to invest their money. It is worth mentioning that by the assessment of the investing environment political risks are also taken into account.

The outlook for Russia's sovereign rating is "positive" which means that ongoing recovery and reform momentum sustained after the election could improve the country’s potential growth despite the fragile banking sector.

"The positive outlook indicates that we may raise our ratings on Russia if the recovery in economic trend growth continues or if preserved financial stability translates into stronger bank lending activities," the agency explained.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that poor credit rating of Russia does not prevent investors from buying Russian government bonds.

"Rating agencies are still being conservative about assessing our economy. But foreign investors have been actively purchasing our bonds and currency despite their non-investment ratings and geopolitical ruckus," he told reporters.

The Russian top financier explained this trend through clear government’s budgetary policy which makes the Russian economy predictable. In addition, the adopted budget rules have decreased the dependence of the economy and the national currency on oil prices.

Standard & Poor’s expects the country’s economic recovery to continue through 2020, with GDP growth of 1.8 percent in 2017 and an average increase of 1.7 percent in 2017-2020, whereas Russian finance minister expressed confidence that the gap between credit ratings and real-life investor assessments would narrow as the Russian economy continued to grow.