Register
23:11 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Bitcoin keychains on circuit board

    Traditional Banks Oppose Bitcoin as 'They Are Afraid of Losing Their Dominance'

    CC BY 2.0 / BTC Keychain / Bitcoin
    Business
    Get short URL
    131950

    The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, lashing out at bitcoin hints that banks are afraid of losing their dominance and want to retain it, while ordinary people may turn to cryptocurrencies for their trustworthiness, experts told Sputnik.

    While Bitcoin's value continues rising, Dimon has lashed out at its supporters, saying that this is "a currency made of thin air."

    Paul Levy, a senior researcher with the University of Brighton, said that traditional companies and banks fear cryptocurrencies might deprive them of their power.

    According to the analyst, horizontal structures like bitcoins are more trustworthy than the banks.

    "People are not choosing to go upwards, they are choosing to go sideways, and then the banks are losing control. So it's not surprising that people at the top are very worried about it," the expert noted.

    A similar opinion was expressed by Dr. Gordon Fletcher, co-director of the Centre for Digital Business at the University of Salford.

    "Larger and older institutions have a vested interest in maintaining their dominance of the market. In many respects the traditional banks need the current system to last as long as possible in order to profit from the ongoing recovery of the banking crisis a decade ago," Fletcher told Sputnik.

    In Fletcher's opinion, lacking knowledge about cryptocurrencies is enough to make bankers nervous.

    "In the traditions of finance trust is an agreement between gentlemen rather than something created by encryption and the public sharing of data," the analyst noted.

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    VK, Telegram Founder Says Bitcoin to Help Global Financial System Escape From US Hegemony
    Answering the question of what traditional companies could do to harm cryptocurrencies, Fletcher noted that "the greatest harm that a bank could bring to existing cryptocurrencies would be to embrace the concept and develop their own currency as a challenger to the existing favorites."

    For his turn, Levy believes that traditional companies could lobby for the government to heavily regulate cryptocurrencies.

    At the same time, he noted that attempting to control new financial developments wouldn't help much, as "individuals still have the power to decide where they put their money."

    Bitcoin is a virtual currency not backed by any government. It enables individuals to pay for goods and services without an intermediary. First introduced by an anonymous programmer, it has gained steam and become a popular means of financial settlement.

    Related:

    North Korea Accused of Raising Money by Stealing Bitcoins in Hack Attacks
    VK, Telegram Founder: Bitcoin to Help Global Financial System Escape US Hegemony
    Expert: Skyrocketing Price of Bitcoin Likely to Undergo 'Tulip Mania'
    Tags:
    finance, banks, cryptocurrencies, bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok