EU's 'Absurd' Policy on Russian Gas Damages European Energy Security

On Tuesday the European Parliament approved the bloc’s new rules diversifying natural gas suppliers and ultimately seeking to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian gas.
"[Such moves] are undermining the fundamental security principle that allows EU members to take responsibility and negotiate long-term gas contracts," Schaffhauser told Sputnik France.
He explained that this is apparently being made in order to "prevent EU member states from making long-term contracts with [Russian energy giant] Gazprom on a privileged basis."
Commenting on Brussels’ new energy policy, Schaffhauser warned of its possible negative implications.
"First, I’m talking about short-term contracts, a spot market. Such an environment is less stable and predictable in terms of investment. It is clear that spot contracts are not good for energy security. … Switching to a spot market would destabilize the situation and result in an increase in gas prices," the lawmaker pointed out.
The lawmaker suggested that even in the future Europe will not be able to stop relying on Russian natural gas supplies.
"The goal of the European Commission is to diversify supplies to damage Russia’s interest. This approach is technically mistaken and politically absurd," Schaffhauser said.
Brussels said that the pipeline was allegedly in breach of the EU Third Energy Package. The project further faced additional obstacles from Bulgaria and the EU authorities amid Western sanctions over Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. On December 1, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would halt the implementation of the South Stream.
