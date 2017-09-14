Breaking the Habit: Venezuela Reportedly Stops Using US Dollars in Oil Trade

As US-Venezuelan tensions have further escalated as Washington had imposed new sanctions on Caracas, Venezuela reportedly has stopped using US dollars in oil trade.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Venezuelan authorities have told oil traders that the country would no longer make or accept payments for oil deals in US dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Oil traders who export Venezuelan oil or import petroleum products have already begun to convert invoices to euros, the media outlet reported.

According to the WSJ, Venezuela made this decision in a response to the US sanctions introduced last month. The Ministry of Petroleum of Venezuela has not yet commented on the report.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya US Sanctions Aim to Further Destabilize Venezuela - Russian Foreign Ministry

The reported comes a day after a statement made by Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum Eulochio del Pino, who reiterated the country's president's vow to start selling oil in currencies other than the US dollar , in particular, the Chinese yuan.

US President Donald Trump introduced new sanctions against Venezuela in August to put financial pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government, over its plan to rewrite the country’s constitution through a National Constituent Assembly, a new body elected in late June. The new legislature has not been recognized by the country's opposition, the European Union or the United States.

The restrictive measure specifically ban US companies from dealing with new debt obligations and securities issued by the Venezuelan government and the state oil company PDVSA, with a maturity of more than 30 days and more than 90 days, respectively.