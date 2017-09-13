Register
17:32 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

    Countering OBOR: India, Japan to Launch Asia-Africa Growth Corridor this Week

    © AP Photo/ Toru Yamanaka
    Business
    Get short URL
    123931

    India and Japan are expected to commit about $40 billion initially to the proposed growth corridor with their strategic partnership and maritime cooperation playing a key role in the development of the corridor.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's two-day visit to India is expected to witness the launch of the Asia Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC), a project that is regarded as a counter to China's One Belt, One Road Initiative. Abe arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday and was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, a break from traditional diplomatic protocols; regarded as a gesture that is reserved for very few foreign dignitaries.

    "Japan is ready to commit $ 30 billion for the AAGC while India is expected to commit about $ 10 billion in the proposed corridor. An announcement on this is expected in next few days. These investments will be supplemented by other institutions. The actual investment may go much higher as $ 40 billion is the initial commitment for launching AAGR," Mint quoted Sachin Chaturvedi, director general of Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), a New Delhi-based think tank.

    A man rides a scooter on a road enveloped by smoke and smog, on the morning following Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India, China Struggle to Complete OBOR-Like Project in Southeast Asia
    The idea of AAGC emerged in the joint declaration issued by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Abe in November 2016. This year in May, THE Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) along with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia and Institute of Developing Economies, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) released a vision document on the corridor on the sidelines of the annual general board meeting of African Development Bank (AfDB) in Gandhinagar, Gujrat.

    Prime Minister Modi, in his inaugural speech at the African Development Bank event, had said that India was working with the US and Japan to support development in Africa. Experts say India and Japan have common strategic and maritime goals and the two countries would like to maintain the balance of power, particularly with China's rise.

    "The synergy between the two nations has been rising since 2014 and PM Modi and Japanese PM Abe share a personal rapport. There exists common strategic understanding between India and Japan on multiple aspects in the region, especially when it comes to China and its rise. Owing to China's expanding maritime presence from the Sea of Japan to the Indian Ocean rim, Japan has become equally keen in building a maritime partnership with New Delhi. Even in the latest Doklam standoff, Japan not just supported India but also criticized China for its expansionist policies," Dr. Swaran Singh, Professor of International Relations, at the Jawaharlal Nehru University told Sputnik.

    On the Asia Africa Growth Corridor, Singh says "it is and will be seen as India's counter to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or Maritime Silk Road. We are keen on working with Japan in promoting connectivity, infrastructure, and capacity-building across the ‘Indo-Pacific community' which has been a pet project of Abe."

    India not only declined a Chinese invitation to join OBOR but has objected to the trillion dollar infrastructure initiative on the grounds that it violates the country's sovereignty given that the CPEC, a major strand of it, runs through disputed Kashmir. New Delhi had also drawn attention to the debt trap countries like Sri Lanka had fallen into by accepting Chinese loans for infrastructure projects, in addition to humongous environmental costs.

     

    Related:

    US Aims to Revive Projects in Central Asia, Asia-Pacific to Counter OBOR
    Eager to Have India in OBOR, China Ready to Rename Economic Corridor
    India, Japan to Launch Their Rival to China's OBOR
    Tags:
    One Belt One Road, Japan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok