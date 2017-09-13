Juncker Says 'All But Two Member States' Are 'Duty Bound' to Join Eurozone

The chief of the European Commission proposed to create the post of a Europe-wide economy and finance minister to boost the eurozone. Moreover, Juncker suggested that states that are set to join the Schengen zone, are also "duty bound" to join the eurozone as well.

"We need a European minister of economy and finance, a minister to promote structural reforms in our member states… The European minister of economy and finance must of course be accountable to the European Parliament, we do not need parallel structures, we do not need a separate EU budget," Juncker said.

When speaking about the upcoming inclusion of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to the Schengen zone, Juncker said that "all but two states are duty bound to join the Euro area" as well.

"These member states need the support of a euro accession instrument," the EU commission chief said.

Juncker also said that the "euro accession instrument" will help non-Eurozone countries enter the EU signle currency area.

Moreover, Juncker proposed to organize a summit in Romania on March 30, 2019, to set out the EU future after Brexit.

Juncker reminded that on March 30, 2019, the European Union would be composed of just 27 member states, as the United Kingdom is expected to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019. The official emphasized the need for the EU authorities to prepare for that day since it would be followed by the European Parliament elections in May 2019. For these elections, the EU citizens need the clear vision of the way the European Union will develop in the years to come, Juncker pointed out.

"That would be the right moment to take very important decisions, essential decisions in fact, to shape a more united Europe, a stronger and more democratic Europe," Juncker said in his annual State of the Union address in the European Parliament.

The eurozone is a monetary union, which comprises 19 of the 28 European Union member states. It is politically controlled by the group of its countries' finance ministers, the so-called Eurogroup. The European Central Bank (ECB) manages its currency and its monetary policy.

Earlier this year, France and Germany announced that they will make new proposals to boost the eurozone. When commenting on the proposals, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it is necessary to reform the European Union and form a parliament of its core eurozone group.