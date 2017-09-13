Russia Ready to Develop Cooperation in Agriculture With US

Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture says that the country is ready to cooperate with the US in the agricultural sector.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia expressed readiness to develop cooperation with the United States in the field of agriculture, including in promoting US investments to Russia’s agricultural sector, Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture said Tuesday in a statement.

This issue was discussed at the Monday meeting of the Russian ministry’s department for international cooperation head Olga Garshina and Minister Counselor for Agricultural Affairs at US Embassy Moscow Deanna Ayala.

"The Russian side expressed readiness to develop bilateral cooperation with the United States in the field of agriculture, including in the inflow of US investments into the agricultural sector," the statement reads.

According to Garshina, Russia provides all necessary conditions for foreign companies’ work in the agricultural sector, and such companies receive the Russian government’s support.

The parties also discussed issues of information and analytical data exchange in the field of agriculture, as well as resumption of the Russian-US working group on agriculture, headed by the agriculture ministers of the two countries.

In 2016, Russia's agricultural exports to the United States increased by 22 percent in comparison with 2015. In the first 7 months of 2017, the agricultural trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $300 million, according to the ministry’s statement.