Register
23:21 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Water cooling tower at Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas refinery. (File)

    US Refineries Damaged, Shut Down After Hurricane Harvey Affecting Energy Prices

    © AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (63)
    0 10910

    The impact of Hurricane Harvey and severe flooding on energy prices in the US has been counted.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US refineries damaged or shut down due to Hurricane Harvey in late August continue to affect energy output and prices, with the time needed resuming production difficult to predict, the Energy Information Administration said.

    "Continuing uncertainty exists regarding the timeline for the return to normal operations for a broad range of upstream production, refining, pipeline, and terminal and distribution infrastructure," the release stated.

    In addition, the severity and duration of these outages create additional uncertainty about the path of energy prices in the coming weeks and months, the release said.

    Water cooling tower at Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas refinery. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan
    Hurricane Harvey: Largest Refinery in US Shuts Down Amid Massive Flooding in Texas
    With about half of US oil refineries forced to close with the approach of Hurricane Harvey in the final week of August, production of refined products fell 3.1 million barrels daily from the previous week to 14.8 million barrel.

    The release, which does not include the impact of Hurricane Irma, predicted output of 15.3 million barrels in September compared with the August average of 17.1 barrels a day.

    Floods generated by Harvey Hurricane forced the shutdown of at least 15 oil refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast, including the Saudi-owned Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, the largest in the United States. As a result, roughly 25 percent or one quarter of all oil refining capacity across the United States was shut down, at least temporarily in the wake of the hurricane.

    Topic:
    Hurricane Harvey Hits US (63)

    Related:

    Mexico Forced to Redeploy Aid Intended for Harvey Victims after Major Earthquake
    Lost, Not Found: Raft of CIA Files on Lee Harvey Oswald Has 'Gone Missing'
    Can Science Ever Stop a Storm? Hurricane Irma, Harvey and Worse to Come
    Police Escort Hurricane Harvey Cattle Drive
    Tags:
    energy prices, refinery, Hurricane Harvey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok