US National Debt Clock Removed in NY After Hitting Historic $20 Trillion Mark

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The billboard-sized running clock that in real time displays the US national debt has been removed from its location in New York City after the federal debt surpassed a historic $20 trillion mark last Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.
As of Tuesday morning, the clock was detached from its location on the southeast corner of 44th street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan, supposedly for physical updates to the display.
Emergency funding to aid Hurricane Harvey relief was attached to the borrowing measure, amounting to $15 billion.
