US National Debt Clock Removed in NY After Hitting Historic $20 Trillion Mark

After the US national debt reached the $20 trillion mark for the first time ever, a clock showing the debt in New York City has been removed.

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The billboard-sized running clock that in real time displays the US national debt has been removed from its location in New York City after the federal debt surpassed a historic $20 trillion mark last Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

As of Tuesday morning, the clock was detached from its location on the southeast corner of 44th street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan, supposedly for physical updates to the display.

On Friday, the US national debt reached the $20 trillion mark for the first time ever after President Donald Trump signed a bill temporarily raising the nation's debt limit for three months. The legislation allowed the US Treasury Department to begin borrowing again under "extraordinary measures" to avoid a financial default.

Emergency funding to aid Hurricane Harvey relief was attached to the borrowing measure, amounting to $15 billion.