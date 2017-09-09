Sudan Hopes to Deepen Economic Ties With Russia - Officials

Sudan seeks to further develop economic relations with Russia and is open to the Russian investment, Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz, the Sudanese presidential aide, told Sputnik on Saturday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sudan has seen the increase in investments from Russia following the creation of the higher committee for the development of bilateral relations. The presidential aide stressed that the committee on relations with Russia is headed by Sudanese President Omar Bashir.

"We see a constant flow of investors from Russia to Sudan in different areas — mining, industry, agriculture. During this visit, we called on all organizations and the private sector [to develop these relations], we are open to the development of these ties," Al-Jaz said.

On Friday, Al-Jaz met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Both sides noted mutual willingness to expand Russian-Sudanese cooperation on both international and regional arenas, as well as to deepen partnership in trade and economy.

In a separate statement on Saturday, Sudan's Minister of Minerals Hashim Ali Salim said Saturday that Sudan wants Russian companies and investors to contribute to the development of its mining industry.

"There are now 35 metal reserves in Sudan, but only 13 are mined. We call on all companies to invest in other metals, in their extraction and processing. Doors are open to all Russian companies," Salim said.

The minister also stressed that by the end of 2017, Sudan was planning to establish in the capital city of Khartoum an exchange of precious metals in a bid to solve the problem of gold smuggling.

Russia and the Republic of Sudan have maintained a strong economic and political partnership since the African nation split into two sovereign entities in 2011. In 2014, they agreed to promote cooperation in a wide range of areas, including health care, mineral prospecting, industry and finance.