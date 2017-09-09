Register
02:54 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    China's UnionPay launches operations in Crimea

    Going Paperless: Singapore Faces Challenges to Vision of Cashless Society

    © Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11602

    Singapore stands on the cusp of becoming a cashless society and if it succeeds, it would join the ranks of China, India and Sweden. But the island state faces numerous challenges that require more solutions that just futuristic technology by a leading computer gaming device manufacturer.

    iZettle Mobile Payments
    CC BY 2.0 / Håkan Dahlström / iZettle Mobile Payments
    Challenges Arise as Sweden is Heading Towards Cashless Society
    Singapore recently announced that Razer, Inc. has presented a solution to Singapore's national electronic payment system — something the company promised Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong two weeks ago, soon after he declared that the city-state is lagging behind other countries and announced his visionary project to catch up with China and India in terms of electronic commerce.

    The company, easily recognized for its distinctive green trefoil serpent logo and known for cool devices such as chromatically-backlit keyboards, high-resolution mice with a dozen buttons and headphones with 3D speakers, has proposed a two-pronged plan that includes, among other things, the development of a proprietary electronic system called Razerpay.

    Razerpay, a project that Razer estimates would cost about $7.4 million, will be aimed at "end-users, consumers and businesses in Singapore to establish an e-payment, cashless service to accept digital transactions over cash instruments," according to an Asia One report. In a nod to the company's motto "for gamers, by gamers," Razerpay will be branded as developed "for Singaporeans, by Singaporeans."

    Razer expects at least 1 million e-wallets to be signed up between October 2017 and May 2019.

    Yet as cool as the technology may be, the shift toward a cashless society raises more questions than just "what technology will we use?" Singapore's Parliament will take up one of those major questions when it meets again on September 11.

    According to Channel NewsAsia, the Parliament will gather to discuss how the fancy new payment tech will affect the elderly, who are used to paying with old-school coins and bank notes.

    Asia One's Nicole Ng raises another question: how will electronic payment affect children's perception of money? Without seeing money actually coming and going through their parents' hands, how would children learn how to save and not to overspend?

    A man holds placards and shouts slogans during a rally organized by India's main opposition Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Mumbai, India November 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Shailesh Andrade
    India Makes a Major Step Toward Cashless Society
    Other legislative obstacles may keep Singaporeans close to their cash. According to The Straits Times, both buyers and the merchants have to pay a surcharge to use existing electronic payment systems, which may vary from 10 to 25 percent for the former and almost 4 percent for the latter. Plus, people are only allowed to use their debit cards after a certain amount of money is spent — a concept that the UK only recently decided to ditch entirely.

    In addition, Singapore's most extensive payment system, a 30-year-old relic known as the Nets, takes at least one day to process your payment. Other payment systems will take even longer, the Straits Times reports, and technical mistakes leading to wrongful charges could stretch times out even more. All this makes Singaporeans rather inclined to choose paper over plastic.

    But probably the most difficult obstruction is that Singapore simply does not need a cashless economy. Singapore lacks the negative factors that drove China and India to go cashless, like a massive flow of counterfeit cash, undeclared finances or a widespread fear of being physically robbed. There are also some 2,000 ATMs across the city, or about 1 per 500 meters, making cash readily available.

    All that said, unless Lee some major political muscles to move the nation towards the new financial system, the loudly announced vision stands little chance of coming to fruition.

    Related:

    Nowhere to Hide: IMF Advocates a Cashless World
    Goa May Become First Indian State With Cashless Pay Via Cellphone on Dec 31
    Pensioners Bicker as Sweden is Set to Become World's First Cashless Society
    Tags:
    electronic commerce, cashless society, Razer, Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok