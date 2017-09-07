Register
22:07 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese H2560 icebreaker projectChinese Antarctic research icebreaker Xue Long. (File)

    Arctic Economic Council Expects to Extend Icebreaker Cooperation With Asia

    © Photo: Aker Arctic © AFP 2017/ GREG WOOD
    1 / 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 47 0 0

    The member states of the Arctic Economic Council - namely Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States - are expected to extend cooperation with Asian states on the use of icebreakers.

    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The Arctic Economic Council (AEC) expects to boost international collaboration in the use of icebreakers with countries outside the council, primarily from Asia, AEC Chair Tero Vauraste told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "We need international collaboration, we need more potential for icebreaker collaboration, this is something we may discuss in a more detailed manner. On the Far East markets I am expecting it is going to be China, Japan, maybe to some extent Korea," Vauraste said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

    The AEC head noted he had talked with representatives of Russia's Far East Investment and Export Agency and hoped for future collaboration in the common use of icebreakers, as a lot of resources are available on the Baltic Sea during the summer period that can be used in the Arctic areas.

    Vauraste also outlined three possible areas of cooperation with Russia in the Arctic. "First of all the telecommunication cable project which is already taken speed. Secondly, the building of infrastructure in the Arctic. There is a huge lack of infrastructure in the Arctic areas. Thirdly, it is icebreakers collaboration," he said.

    Chinese H2560 icebreaker project
    © Photo: Aker Arctic
    Why China is Building a New Arctic Icebreaker
    The Arctic Economic Council (AEC) is an independent organization that facilitates Arctic business-to-business activities and responsible economic development. Its member states are Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

    Tero Vauraste is also the President and CEO of Arctia Ltd, a Finnish company that provides icebreaking, ice management, oil recovery and specialized multipurpose vessel services.

    The Russian Far East hosted the EEF, established in 2015 as a platform for cooperation between business and political representatives from Russia and the Asia-Pacific region, on Wednesday and Thursday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum. Over 6,000 people from more than 60 countries participated in the EEF.

    Related:

    New Russian Icebreaker Ilya Muromets Clears First Round of Sea Trials – Navy
    Icebreaker Ilya Muromets to Join Russia's Northern Fleet in November - CEO
    US, Canada Team Up to Design New Coast Guard Icebreaker
    Laser-Armed Nuclear Icebreakers: What Russia Has in Store for Arctic
    Tags:
    icebreaker, Japan, China, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok