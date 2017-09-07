Register
20:36 GMT +307 September 2017
    The cable-stayed bridge across Eastern Bosphorus Strait to Russky Island in Vladivostok. (File)

    China Businesses Ready for Cooperation With Russian Far East – Regional Official

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Topic:
    2017 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok (26)
    0 8820

    A governor of a Chinese province commented on the economic cooperation with the Russian Far East.

    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – Chinese enterprises are ready to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with the Russian Far East regions, Jia Yumei, the vice governor of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on Thursday.

    “The future strategy of development of Far East’s regions may provide a unique opportunity and platform for the cooperation between the Heilongjiang province and Russia. Chinese enterprises want and hope to develop cooperation with Far East’s regions, to seek mutual benefit, which will be profitable for the people in both states,” Jia said.

    Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Wang Yang
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev
    Beijing Ready to Increase Size of Russian-Chinese Investment Fund
    She expressed hope that cooperation would develop in various areas including agriculture, animal farming, wood processing as well as science and innovations.

    “Further bilateral cooperation will bring even more results, expansion of our cooperation will promote the brilliant conditions for the further development of bilateral trade and economic development. I am absolutely sure of that,” the vice governor said.

    Jia also praised state support for the development of business cooperation.

    “Our governments built an atmosphere of high political confidence and all that created a positive basis for the cooperation,” the official said.

    She pointed out that the Heilongjiang province took a leading position in the Chinese-Russian trade as it is adjacent to the border between the countries.

    The Russian Far East hosted the EEF, established in 2015 as a platform for cooperation between business and political representatives from Russia and the Asia-Pacific region, on Wednesday and Thursday. Sputnik is a general media partner of the forum. Over 6,000 people from more than 60 countries participated in the EEF.

    Topic:
    2017 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok (26)

    Tags:
    business, Eastern Economic Forum, Far East, Vladivostok, China
