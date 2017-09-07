Canada Could Successfully Cooperate With Russia in Energy Sector

A representative from the Canadian Grey Owl Engineering company said that Canadian Russian company could effectively cooperate in gas and oil fields, adding that Canadian companies could share their experience with Russian partners.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Companies from Canada and Russia have significant opportunities for successful cooperation in oil and gas sectors, Stephen Ramsay, a senior specialist from the Canadian Grey Owl Engineering company, told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that his company came to the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in search of such opportunities.

"I think there is a huge opportunity for synergies here between the Canadian companies and Russian companies for the development of the Russian oil and gas resource business. By coming here I am open to contacts and finding opportunities for that kind of collaboration," Ramsay said on the sidelines of the EEF in Vladivostok.

The representative of Grey Owl Engineering added that Canadian companies could share their experience with Russian partners in the development of infrastructure in the eastern part of the Eurasian country.

"The western part of Russia is much more developed in terms of pipeline infrastructure and industry. The eastern Russia has significantly less this infrastructure. So that is one area where the Canadian experience is useful," Ramsay said.

The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday, drawing over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries. Several world leaders are attending the event, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum.