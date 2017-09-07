Register
16:03 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Nordea Campus is pictured as Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest financial group, announced on Wednesday evening that it'd move its headquarters from Stockholm to Helsinki, Finland

    Finland Becomes Banking Giant, as Sweden Loses Major Taxpayer

    © REUTERS/ Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen
    Business
    Get short URL
    1266 0 0

    The Nordic region's biggest financial group, Nordea, has announced that it will move its headquarters from Stockholm to Helsinki. Predictably, this move has triggered polarizing reactions in Finland and Sweden.

    After almost six months of strained hesitation, Swedish-based Nordea will move its head office to Finland in a much-anticipated merger with its newly created Finnish subsidiary, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Although the move is not expected to affect regular customers or operations in the Nordic region, it nevertheless has important implications and consequences.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue international forum
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Finland Takes Over Arctic Council Chair, With All Eyes on Russia
    Nordea suggested that the main deciding factor was Finland's membership in the EU banking union, which was set up in 2012 after a major eurozone crisis. At present, Finland is the only Nordic country to have signed the agreement, although Sweden and Denmark earlier this summer signaled their desire to join the union. With this move, Nordea is hoping to save up to a billion euros and eventually even more.

    Nordea's exodus was ascribed to the Swedish government's threats to further raise the so-called "resolution fee" charged from banks for later use in case of a banking crisis. Many banking experts claimed it was really a disguised tax funneled straight into the treasury.

    According to the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, the move will more than double Finland's total banking assets to four times the country's GDP, effectively making Finland's banking system one of Europe's largest. This would be a welcomed prestige gain for the Nordic country whose economy has suffered greatly in recent years, particularly as a result of the decline of telecom giant Nokia.

    In Finland, the message about Nordea's transfer was welcomed with overwhelming joy by, among others, Prime Minister Juha Sipilä in his Bjälbo residence and Finance Minister Petteri Orpo in a tweet.

    ​Nordea Finland board chairman Björn Wahlroos argued that this decision is in the best interest of Nordea's customers, shareholders and employees due to the banking union's level playing field and predictable regulatory environment.

    Nordea CEO Casper von Koskull, incidentally a Finn, pledged that the company would maintain its current Nordic operating model, remaining "relentlessly committed" to all of its four home markets.

    Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, holds a camera during his walk in central Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, May 16, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    A 90's Party Favorite: Sweden's Biggest Hawk Tipped for Comeback to Politics
    With the move, one of Sweden's largest taxpayers has disappeared from the country. According to Swedish national broadcaster SVT, Nordea paid 1.7 billion SEK ($210 million) in taxes in 2014. Only Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M paid more in taxes that year. Anna Storåkers, Nordea Sweden's CEO, denied any speculations of tax evasion, pledging to pay taxes the same way as before.

    Nevertheless, the move implies a significant drop on the list of Europe's largest banking sectors for Sweden. Additionally, Sweden loses the opportunity of deciding how to handle the bank in times of crisis. Furthermore, about 100 jobs will be relocated to Helsinki.

    Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson called the decision "regrettable," yet warned against exaggerating its consequences. Earlier this year, she argued that Nordea's relocation was "beneficial" for the country's economy as it allegedly minimized risk for taxpayers in the event of a crash.

    Andersson's take was severely rebuked by oppositional politicians, including Liberal leader Jan Björklund, who accused Sweden's red-green coalition government of failing to understand the rules of entrepreneurship.

    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Swedish Gov't Grilled for Ham-Fisted Handling of 'Biggest IT Leak in Decades'
    Christoffer Fjellner of the Conservative party sarcastically congratulated Andersson on Nordea's departure and asked her to "kindly repeat the benefits" of this move.

    Nordea was originally formed in 1995 through the merger of Finland's Merita Bank with Sweden's Nordbanken, Norway's Kreditkassen and Denmark's Unibank. The bank is present in 19 countries around the world, yet is mostly focused on the Nordic and the Baltic regions and is listed on stock exchanges in Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm. At present, Nordea serves 11 million private and 700,000 corporate customers.

    Related:

    Saab Hoping for Submarine Sales Spike in Asia Amid North Korean Crisis
    New Trend: Wealthy Swedes Giving Away Billions
    Tags:
    banking, Nordea Bank, Helsinki, Stockholm, Finland, Sweden, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok