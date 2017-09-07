Rosatom Expects to Get License for Building Akkuyu NPP in Turkey by End of 2017

Chief of Rosatom says he expects the company to receive a license by the end of the year to build the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) expects to get a license for to build the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey by the end of 2017, Alexey Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, said Thursday.

"The activities that could be conducted without a license, only under the general construction approvals, such as [construction of] engineering structure, preparation of the site, are ongoing. Our task is to get a license before the end of the year," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that the corporation was planning to get the license in the near future.

© Photo: AKKUYU NÜKLEER A.Ş. Turkey Grants 49-Year Electricity Generation License to Akkuyu NPP Contractor

On September 6-7, the Russian port city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF, gathering over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries. A number of world leaders are attending the forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum.