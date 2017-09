Gazprom says it has signed a framework agreement with Japanese trader Mitsui on cooperation on liquefied natural gas in Japan.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russian energy giant Gazprom and Japan’s trader Mitsui signed a framework agreement Thursday on cooperation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Japan, the Russian company said.

"The document reflects the parties’ intent to cooperate in the sphere of production, transport and marketing of low- and medium-tonnage LNG on Japanese territory as well as on LNG bunkering in the Sea of Japan," Gazprom said in a statement.