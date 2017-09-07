Rosneft, Statoil Sign Shareholders Deal on Drilling for Oil in Russia’s Arctic

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia’s Rosneft oil producer and Norwegian oil and gas company Statoil signed a shareholders deal Thursday to drill at the Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield in Russia’s Arctic.
"In accordance with the document signed Statoil is planning to acquire 33,33% in SevKomNeftegaz LLC. The agreement also approves the principles of the asset management at the development stage," the Russian firm said in a statement.
The companies earlier tested two wells of high-viscous oil at the PK1 formation of the North-Komsomolskoye field.
