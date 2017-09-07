Rosneft, Statoil Sign Shareholders Deal on Drilling for Oil in Russia’s Arctic

Russian Rosneft and Norwegian Statoil signed a shareholders deal to drill at the Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield in Russia’s Arctic.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia’s Rosneft oil producer and Norwegian oil and gas company Statoil signed a shareholders deal Thursday to drill at the Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield in Russia’s Arctic.

The signing ceremony took place at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. The companies agreed to invest in SevKomNeftegaz, an enterprise that will operate at the oilfield.

"In accordance with the document signed Statoil is planning to acquire 33,33% in SevKomNeftegaz LLC. The agreement also approves the principles of the asset management at the development stage," the Russian firm said in a statement.

The companies earlier tested two wells of high-viscous oil at the PK1 formation of the North-Komsomolskoye field.