Russian Wealth Fund RDIF, Japanese Bank JBIC to Buy Stake in Russian Pharma Firm

The RDIF, JBIC joint fund's first investment will be in a Russian pharmaceutical firm.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The first investment of a joint fund run by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will be in a Russian pharmaceutical firm, the RDIF head said Thursday.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriyev said they were going to buy a stake in the R-Pharm company, in what is the first project in a slew of joint investment plans under scrutiny.

"We expect it to be a profitable, good investment," Dmitriyev said, adding more projects were related to medicine, as well as agriculture and other spheres.