S Korea, N Korea, Russia to Develop Joint Projects in Far East – President Moon

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – South Korea, North Korea and Russia will work on joint projects in Russia's Far East region, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
“President [Putin] and I agreed to boost the basis for the implementation of trilateral projects with the participation of both Koreas and Russia, joining the Korean peninsula and the [Russian] Far East,” Moon said.
He noted that the projects had not been developed earlier for a number of reasons including the North Korean nuclear issue.
He also said that Seoul and Moscow have agreed to create a working group on the possible signing of a free trade agreement between South Korea and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
“[We] agreed to create a working group in order to hold negotiations on the possibility of signing this agreement,” Moon said, adding that the deal would boost cooperation between South Korea and Russia.
The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday and is expected to gather over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries. The forum is being attended by a number of world leaders including Putin, Moon, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum.
