Register
06:43 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Открытие подстанции 110/10 кВ Семеновская

    Italian Intesa Sanpaolo Group Interested in Russian Electric Power Projects

    © RIA Novosti. Sergey Pyatakov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 57 0 0

    Intesa Sanpaolo banking group is interested in financing electric power industry projects in Russia.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Italian Intesa Sanpaolo banking group is interested in financing electric power industry projects in various Russia’s regions, the chairman of Banca Intesa, the group’s Russian subsidiary, said in an interview with Sputnik.

    "Electric power industry is the systemically important industry of Russia’s economy. The bank is essentially interested in any project in the electric power area which meet the criteria of recoverability and serviceability of the provided loans, as well as some other obvious criteria – [compliance with] legislation, regulation norms and own policy. We are ready to consider the project of such kind in various Russia’s regions," Antonio Fallico, who also holds the president position at Conoscere Eurasia non-profit organization, said.

    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    EU Sanctions Destructive, Highlight Irritation at Russia - Italian Governor
    Answering the question about the possibility of the bank’s participation in financing of windpower plant project of Enel energy company in Russia, Fallico added that the bank was considering the possibility of financing some Enel’s projects calling the company one of its strategic clients.

    Fallico also expressed interest in financing other hi-tech projects in Russia.

    "Italy has a lot of experience and knowledge in the sphere of high technologies. We will further contribute to the development of the ties between the countries in this area especially taking into account that there are such projects in Russia," Fallico pointed out.

    As of August 1, Banca Intesa holds the 89th place among the Russian banks with assets worth 58.6 billion rubles ($1 billion).

    In June, Enel Russia announced that it has been awarded two wind projects for a total capacity of 291 megawatt within the framework of the 2017 Russian government tender for the construction of 1.9 gigawatt of wind capacity in the country.

    Related:

    Kiev to Introduce Electronic Registration for Russians Entering Ukraine
    Jamming the Enemy: Russia Ramps Up Production of Electronic Warfare Systems
    Russia to Lend Its Shoulder to De-Electrified Lugansk Republic in Spite of Kiev
    Tags:
    Banca Intesa, Russia, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok