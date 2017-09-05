Register
20:07 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A combine drives over stalks of soft red winter wheat during the harvest on a farm in Dixon, Illinois (File)

    Global Warming For Real: 'We Could Lose Large Proportion of Major Food Crops'

    © REUTERS/ Jim Young
    Business
    Get short URL
    110620

    Global warming has reduced the harvest of four of the most popular crops worldwide, according to a new study by a team of researchers. Professor Senthold Asseng told Sputnik that the yields of wheat, rice and corn have decreased, and although climate change will continue to affect crop production, in some countries it may actually increase yields.

    Radio Sputnik discussed how climate change is affecting major food crops around the world and whether it could lead to a food shortage with Dr. Senthold Asseng, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at the University of Florida.

    “In this particular study we looked at how temperature will affect major crops such as wheat, rice, corn and soybean and we found out that any change or increase in temperature will have quite a large impact on the yield and production of these major crops,” Asseng said.

    He further spoke about how the rise in temperature over the past 50 years has affected production data and which countries are more prone to losing crop.

    “Corn in the US would lose some 10 percent for each degree of global temperature change. In this study we also see some disagreements with other methods of measuring temperature change,” the professor said.

    A passenger hydrofoil boat sails along the Yenisei River in Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 5, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin
    Climate Change to Make Siberian Agriculture Conditions Suitable for Watermelons
    Looking at whether there are any positive impacts of global warming on crops, the professor said that in some regions and countries an increase in temperature has led to a rise in crop yields.

    “In the north of China we could see a 2 percent increase per each degree temperature. Same for rice and maize in France, where we could see a 4 percent increase. For some crops, such as maize the rise in temperature gives a larger growing period, which increases its yield in turn,” Asseng said.

    He further spoke about the effects of global warming and said that if there is a rise of temperature by 4 degrees globally, “We could see a loss by a quarter, of these major crops. These crops supply two-thirds of the global food [supply] at the moment so we could theoretically lose quite a large portion of major crops,” the professor said.

    Men on camelback transport goods from a town as they return towards Barrah, a desert village in the Sahel belt of Chad, Friday, April 20, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    Global Warming Could Transform Africa's Barren Sahel Region Into Lush Greenery
    The study was conducted by scientists in China, Germany, Belgium, Italy, France, Spain, the Philippines and the United States. The study rebuts an argument made by those who talk against mitigating climate change because they claim that higher CO2 concentrations will increase crop yields. 

    The scientists said that while an increased atmospheric CO2 concentration can rouse growth when nutrients are not limited, it will also increase the canopy temperature from more closed stomata and that could lead to plants losing their ability to absorb CO2.

    Higher temperatures can also increase atmospheric absorption of water in the plants and in the soil, aggravate heat waves and stimulate pests and weeds.

    The scientists conducting the research noted that different crops respond differently in various regions and under different conditions, so they called for increased local analysis and strategies.

    “These impacts will also vary substantially for crops and regions, and may interact with changes in precipitation and atmospheric CO2, so a reinvigoration of national research and extension programs is urgently needed to offset future impacts of climate change, including temperature increase on agriculture by using crop- and region-specific adaptation strategies,” the research read.

    Related:

    Doomsday Clock Ticking Away: Will Humankind Survive Global Warming?
    Surprised? Hurricane Harvey ‘Made Worse' by Global Warming, Capitalism
    Russian Scientists Find Evidence of Global Warming in Tibetan Cedar Trees
    The Fire Rises: Global Warming May Affect Air Travel in Unexpected Ways
    US Withdrawal From Climate Deal Not to Undermine Global Warming Fight Process
    Tags:
    staple crop, corn, soybeans, wheat, research, interview, food, production, global warming, climate change, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok