Moscow to Back Russian Businessmen in Creating New Enterprises on Kuril Islands

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov says the country will provide support to businessmen interested in developing new enterprises on the Southern Kuril islands.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow will support Russian businessmen, interested in establishing new enterprises on the Southern Kuril islands, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Sunday.

"Today they demonstrate high level of interest in establishment of new enterprises on Kurils. We will continue to support them also in the light of the extension of ties among Russia’s Far East regions and foreign partners, primarily from the countries of the Asia-Pacific region," Morgulov told Tokyo Shimbun newspaper.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin Putin, Abe to Be Informed of Pilot Projects on Joint Activity on Kurils at EEF

Morgulov stressed that the recent introduction of priority development area (PDA) on the Southern Kuril islands was aimed at "boosting investment activity of Russian businessmen."

On August 23, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that he had signed a document on the establishment of PDA on the Southern Kuril islands. The Russian Far East Development Ministry said the PDA was expected to attract at least 10 billion rubles ($169.5 million at the current exchange rates) in private investments

The Kuril Islands are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Japan lays claims to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.