BRICS New Development Bank Should Focus on Multinational Projects

Russian Chamber of Commerce Head Katyrin says that BRICS New Development Bank should pay particular attention to multinational projects uniting several countries of the block.

XIAMEN (Sputnik) — The New Development Bank (NDB) run under the aegis of BRICS should give priority to funding multinational projects, which bring together more than two countries of the bloc, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Sergey Katyrin told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Sure, each country has its own projects, but we want the bank to focus on the projects that bring together several [BRICS] countries," Katyrin said on the sidelines of BRICS Business Forum.

© AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein Working Group on Aviation Meets Needs of BRICS Nations - Russian CCI Chief

The Russian CCI president added that Russia was participating in numerous bilateral projects in cooperation with each of the BRICS countries, but the number of projects, which involve three or more BRICS nations, was rather low.

"If I'm not mistaken, the only project which involves all the five [BRICS] nations is the Klyuchevskoye gold deposit project in [Russia's] Zabaikalsky Territory," Katyrin said.

The official added that at least three BRICS nations were also working together on a railroad project in Brazil.

Katyrin said that the Russian CCI had asked the NDB to provide a more detailed information on the projects that the bank examined as potential investment targets.

"We would like to receive more information on the bank's activities, investment terms, the projects it is funding, as well as on the projects that it expects the businesses to offer, because no one, neither us, nor our colleagues, has such information on the national level," Russia's CCI chief said.

He explained that Russian businesses needed this information to take part in potentially beneficial projects funded by the NDB.

Katyrin chairs the Russian part at the BRICS Business Forum, a major side event of the bloc's summit, scheduled for September 3-5. The Business Forum brings together CEOs and business leaders of BRICS nations, particularly Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa and India.