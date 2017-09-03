Russia's Rosneft, China's CEFC Shake Hands on Joint Oil Exploration in Siberia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The companies have reached the agreement at the 9th BRICS summit. The documents were signed by Igor Sechin, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer, and Chan Chauto, CEFC China President, according to the statement from the Russian corporation.
According to Rosneft, the strategic cooperation agreement foresees the development of joint exploration and production projects in eastern and western Siberia and provides for a joint activity in refining, petrochemicals, crude and product trading areas.
On July 4, Rosneft and CEFC China signed a strategic cooperation agreement during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)