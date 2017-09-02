Russia to Deliver 24Mln Tonnes of Oil to Belarus in 2017 - Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich stated that Russia will deliver 24 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in 2017 in accordance with the indicative balance.

CERNOBBIO (Italy) (Sputnik) – Russia will deliver 24 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in 2017 in accordance with the indicative balance, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Saturday.

"We will deliver 24 million tonnes. And it is up to the Belarusian side to decide how to use them," Dvorkovich told reporters.

On April 13, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko signed documents to settle the gas price and oil supplies row between the two countries.

Russia agreed to supply 24 million tonnes of oil per year to Belarus, while Minsk agreed to pay $130 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas. The signing finalized an agreement reached by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in April.