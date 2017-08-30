'Outstanding': Iran Expects to Get Over $26Bln in Loans as Result of Nuke Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran will receive some 22 billion euros ($26.2 billion) in loans from several countries in the next few days, Central Bank of Iran Governor Valiollah Seif said Wednesday.
"Austria, Denmark, Italy and some other countries will open a 22-billion-euro line of credit for Iran in coming days," Seif said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.
Seif noted that a separate eight-billion-euro line of credit had been signed with South Korea recently.
"These lines of credit will led to further investment and a rise in production and employment in Iran. Iran would have never obtained these outstanding achievements, if the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was not signed," Seif stressed.
However, the United States introduced new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program this year, prompting Tehran's criticism.
Earlier this month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Tehran may pull out from the nuclear deal if the United States continues its policy of sanctions against Tehran.
All comments
Show new comments (0)