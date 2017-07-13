Finland Has Nothing Against Construction of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Finland has nothing against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, since it will not affect Finnish gas market, Liisa Heikinheimo, Deputy Director General in the Energy Department at Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said Thursday.

"The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will also go through the territories of Finland and the Baltic states like Nord Stream. It will not affect the gas market of Finland. Therefore, our position on this issue is neutral," Heikinheimo told the Izvestia newspaper.

The Nord Stream 2 project presumes the construction of two gas pipelines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. The new pipeline is planned to be laid along the existing Nord Stream pipeline route from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea, on to a hub in Germany.

The project’s implementation requires permissions of Denmark Finland, Sweden and Germany.

Meanwhile, eight EU member states, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania, voiced their objections of the infrastructure project. The nations even sent a letter to the European Commission president in March 2016, demanding that the construction of the pipeline should be blocked over energy security concerns.