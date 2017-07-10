Erdogan Ready to Consider New Projects in Eastern Mediterranean

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak stated that Ankara was committed to all ongoing pipeline projects, including the Turkish Stream, in order to secure and diversify energy supply.

"We are ready to consider new projects in Eastern Mediterranean and Iraqi natural gas if relevant parties base their acts on win-win approach," Erdogan said in his address to the World Petroleum Congress.

The agreement between the governments of Russia and Turkey on the construction of two underwater legs of the Turkish Stream pipeline in the Black Sea was signed in October 2016. The annual capacity of each part is expected to reach 15.57 billion cubic meters of natural gas. One leg is meant to supply gas to Turkey and the other — to transit gas through the country to Europe.