MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iran has large gas supplies and it should have a long-term gas export program for Europe, but currently the European gas market is over-supplied, Zamaninia told the IRNA news agency.

Iran has been seeking to bolster its fossil fuel exports since the adoption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program in 2015, and the removal of international sanctions.

Iran holds the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves after Russia, according to US Energy Information Administration data.

In July 2015, the world’s six major nations and Iran signed an agreement designed to eliminate most of its nuclear program. According to the deal, most sanctions against Iran would be gradually removed.