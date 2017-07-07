Toyota: US Headquarters Opening Reflects $10Bln Investment Plan for Next 5 Years

© AP Photo/ Toyota Toyota Recalls 32,000 Pickup Trucks in US Over Stalling Threat at High Speeds

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A gala opening event for US corporate headquarters campus in Texas is part of a five-year plan to invest $10 billion to expand auto manufacturing in the United States, according to a press release from Toyota’s North American unit.

"The company has invested about $1 billion on the project to build its new corporate campus on 100 acres in Plano [Texas] and move thousands of team members and their families from California, Kentucky and beyond to North Texas," the release stated on Thursday. "With construction nearly complete, occupancy began in late spring."

Earlier this year, Toyota announced that it will spend $10 billion in US capital investments over the next five years, an outlay that includes its new headquarters and improvements to its ten existing manufacturing facilities in the United States, the release explained.

The headquarters will employ 4,000, including 1,000 new hires from the area, the release noted.

Celebrations to officially open the Texas headquarters on Thursday included a written message from President Donald Trump, who has vowed to revive US manufacturing, according to the release.