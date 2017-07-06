EU, Japan to Strike Free Trade, Strategic Partnership Deals at Brussels Summit

© AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS EU Trade Commissioner Reached Political Agreement on Free Trade Deal With Japan

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The 28-nation bloc will be represented by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, while the Asian nation will be represented by its Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the European Commission.

The leaders will also discuss a number of other issues, including those related to security and international relations, as well as global challenges and regional issues.

Brussels and Tokyo have been partners for years and have developed ties in a number of areas, including trade and science.

According to the European Commission, the Free Trade Agreement has been on the agenda of talks between Japan and the European Union since March 2013, while the Strategic Partnership Agreement had been negotiated in parallel with it.